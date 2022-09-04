Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$79.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

