Royal Bank of Canada Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $150.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.71.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

