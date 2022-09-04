Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $24.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,308.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

