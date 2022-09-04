Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $301.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

