Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $295.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

