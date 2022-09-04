Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

