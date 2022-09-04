RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 1.0 %

RPM stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.