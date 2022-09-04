Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BMW opened at €75.11 ($76.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €75.91 and a 200 day moving average of €78.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

