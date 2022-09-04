Satozhi (SATOZ) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Satozhi (SATOZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Satozhi has a total market capitalization of $311,490.94 and $11,420.00 worth of Satozhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Satozhi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Satozhi has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.
Satozhi Profile
Satozhi’s official Twitter account is @satozhiofficial.
Satozhi Coin Trading
