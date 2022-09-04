Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €119.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €120.90 ($123.37) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company’s 50 day moving average is €124.39 and its 200 day moving average is €132.42.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

