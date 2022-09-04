Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

