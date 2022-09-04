SEEK Limited (SKLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

SEEK Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. SEEK has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

