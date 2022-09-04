SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGRO. Barclays lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

SEGRO Stock Up 5.1 %

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 937 ($11.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.57. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 888.80 ($10.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,026.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,154.59.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at SEGRO

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 40,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

