Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SELB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

