Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,825 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.35% of Sensient Technologies worth $82,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.