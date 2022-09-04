Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 65,269 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 41.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.41 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

