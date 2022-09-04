Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of M stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

