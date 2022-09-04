Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.