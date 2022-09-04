Shelton Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,030,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,497,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

