Shelton Capital Management Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 88,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NYSE ANET opened at $117.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

