Shelton Capital Management Has $449,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

FCX opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

