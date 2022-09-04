Shelton Capital Management Has $535,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.