Shelton Capital Management Has $565,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

