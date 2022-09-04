Shelton Capital Management Has $660,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after buying an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

FHN opened at $22.60 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.