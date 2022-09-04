Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

