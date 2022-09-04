Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Westport Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lumentum by 11.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

