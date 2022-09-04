Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.