Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €49.03 ($50.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.35. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €43.20 ($44.08) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

