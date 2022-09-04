Signature Chain (SIGN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $302,212.69 and approximately $4.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132520 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.