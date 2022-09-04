Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.