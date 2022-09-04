SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $692,685.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022198 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

