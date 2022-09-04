SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

S92 opened at €50.85 ($51.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.64. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a 1-year high of €61.00 ($62.24). The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

