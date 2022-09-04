Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $88,162.49 and $85.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

