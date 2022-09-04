Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 9,084 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $8,325,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

