Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 580 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 92.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 479,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,960,000 after buying an additional 230,389 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,100,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

