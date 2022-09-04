Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.