Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $3.08 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $74.68. 11,027,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

