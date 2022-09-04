Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 127,813 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,186. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

