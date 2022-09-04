Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 127,813 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.
Starbucks Stock Down 2.9 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.