Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 72,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 113,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,568,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,866,000 after purchasing an additional 341,218 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 24,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,315,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,052,996. The stock has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

