Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 118.6% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 94,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34,343.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,879,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651,133. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

