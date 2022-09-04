Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

