Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 97.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 135,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,147,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

