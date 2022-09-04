Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $43,551.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,192,675 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

