SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 302,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

