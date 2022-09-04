SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Raised by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,834.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.40. 874,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

