Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.31 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 418.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 819,566 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.