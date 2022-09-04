Stifel Nicolaus Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.22.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.