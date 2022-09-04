StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

