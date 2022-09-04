StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CPSH opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
