StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quotient presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Quotient has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Insider Transactions at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.